Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice All-Purpose Storage - Rutland, VT located at 1331 US RT 7 Rutland VT 05701 intends to hold a Auction of storage units listed below who are in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storageauctions.com on 6/19/2023 at 8:00AM. Unless listed otherwise below, the contents consist of household goods and furnishings. James Hysell unit #1310; Spencer R Beckwith unit #1420; Blake Seaman unit #212; Michael Grenier unit #505; Brittany L Fitzgerald unit #512; Justin Blongy unit #640; Ed Loso unit #932. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.