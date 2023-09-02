Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice All-Purpose Storage - Rutland, VT located at 1331 US RT 7 Rutland VT 05701 intends to hold a Auction of storage units listed below who are in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storageauctions.com on 9/18/2023 at 10:00AM. Unless listed otherwise below, the contents consist of household goods and furnishings. Scott Chamberlin unit #1104; Susan Clemente unit #1612; Sheila Taggart unit #302; Alvin Reed unit #511. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.