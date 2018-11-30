NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees in the Town of Proctor, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes and utilities assessed by such Town for the fiscal years 2013-2014 through 2017-2018 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Michael Bevacqua, Trustee of the Hailey Madison Bevacqua and Jessica Cecilia Bevacqua Irrevocable Trust Agreement dated July 19, 2014 by Quit Claim Deed of Amy Miglorie f/k/a Amy Bevacqua dated July 19, 2014 and recorded in Book 98, Pages 175-176 of the Town of Proctor Land Records; and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Elaine F. Erdeski and Amy Bevacqua by Warranty Deed of Veronica M. Luckachina dated June 15, 2006 and recorded in Book 69, Pages 278-279 of the Town of Proctor Land Records. and so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the Proctor Municipal Offices, a public place in such Town, on the 4th day of January, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes and utilities with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 SEC. 1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LAND BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 SEC. 5254(b) DATED at the Town of Proctor, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 27th day of November, 2018. /s/ Mary Dahlin Mary Dahlin Collector of Delinquent Town Taxes
