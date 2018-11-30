NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees in the Town of Pittsford, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the fiscal years 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to David R. Flanders and Michele Flanders, husband and wife, by Katherine J. Flanders by Quit Claim Deed dated March 23, 2007 and recorded in Book 125 at Page 418 of the Town of Pittsford Land Records, and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to David Flanders and Reginald R. Flanders (now deceased) and Katherine J. Flanders by David R. Flanders, Reginald R. Flanders and Katherine J. Flanders by Warranty Deed dated May 25, 2001 and recorded in Book 109 at Page 338 of the Town of Pittsford Land Records. and so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the Pittsford Municipal Offices, a public place in such Town, on the 4th day of January, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 SEC. 1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF FROM THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LAND BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE SET FORTH IN TITLE 32 SEC. 5254(b) DATED at the Town of Pittsford, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 28th day of November, 2018. /s/ John Haverstock John Haverstock Collector of Delinquent Town Taxes
