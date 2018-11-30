NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees in the Town of Proctor, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes and utilities assessed by such Town for the fiscal years 2016-2017 through 2017-2018 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Stephen R. James and Donna M. James, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Timothy W. Allen and Sharon A. Allen, husband and wife, dated December 15, 2003 and recorded in Book 58, Page 276 of the Town of Proctor Land Records; with a 2004 Titan 617 Manufactured Home, Serial No. 19-04-617-10079 A/B conveyed to Stephen and Donna James by Manufactured Home Bill of Sale of Moore’s Auto dated February 4, 2004 and recorded on February 11, 2004 in Book 59, Page 145 of the Town of Proctor Land Records, located thereon. and so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the Proctor Municipal Offices, a public place in such Town, on the 4th day of January, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes and utilities with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 SEC. 1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LAND BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 SEC. 5254(b) DATED at the Town of Proctor, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 27th day of November, 2018. /s/ Mary Dahlin Mary Dahlin Collector of Delinquent Town Taxes
