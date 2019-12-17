NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and nonresident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town Sudbury in the County of Rutland are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the years 2009 ,2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 ,2016, 2017 and 2018 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in suoh Town, to wit: Being a parcel of land containing 0.23 acres, more or less, together with all improvements thereon, located on Vermont Route 30, Sudbury, Vermont 05733,and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the Alexander Henry Kapitanski November 1,1999, Trust Audit dated November 1,1999, F/B/O Alexander Henry Kapitanski, Alexander Henry Kapitanski, Trustee, by Trust Transfer Deed of Alexander H. Kapitanski dated November 1, 1999, and recorded at Book 36 Pages 343-344 Sudbury Land Records, and subject to easements, rights of way, covenants and agreements of record. and so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Town Clerk's Office, apublic place in such Town, on the 13th day of January, 2020, at ten o'clock a.m., as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. DATED at Vergennes, Vermont, this 6th day of November, 2019. /s/ John L. Marchica______ JOHN L. MARCHICA Collector of delinquent taxes for the Town of Sudbury
