NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of John H. Wing, Sr. and Shelbie Nicole Wing 24 Mechanic Street Fair Haven, Vermont The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Fair Haven, County of Rutland, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the years 2016 and 2018 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John H. Wing, Sr. and Shelbie Nicole Wing by Warranty Deed of Crystal M. Horn and Anthony Patorti, wife and husband, dated September 19, 2013 and recorded in Book 100 at Page 367 of the Town of Fair Haven Land Records. For a more particular description, reference may be had to the Town of Fair Haven Land Records. and so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Fair Haven Town Offices, a public place in such town, on the 6th day of March, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Fair Haven, Vermont this 17th day of January, 2019. /s/ Joseph Gunter Collector of Town Taxes The bid amount must be paid to the Town of Fair Haven by cash, certified check or bank check by 3:00 p.m. on the date of the tax sale.
