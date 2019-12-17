NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and nonresident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town Sudbury in the County of Rutland are hereby notifîed that the taxes assessed by such Town for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit: Being the mobile home and property located at 2307 Route 30, Sudbury, Vermont 05733, containing 1.0 acres more or less, together with all improvements thereon, and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Leonard Wright, Sr. by Warranty Deed of Paul F. Bushey dated September 7, 2016, and recorded at Book 54 Page 449 of the Sudbury Land Records, and subject to easements, rights of way, covenants and agreements of record. and so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Town Clerk's Office, a public place in such Town, on the 13th day of January, 2020, at ten o'clock a.m., as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. DATED at Vergennes, Vermont, this 6th day of November, 2019. /s/ John L. Marchica_________ JOHN L. MARCHICA Collector of deliquent taxes for the Town of Sudbury
