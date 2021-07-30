NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Marnie Carroll 48 Prospect Street Fair Haven, VT 05743 The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Fair Haven, in the County of Rutland, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the years 2020 - 2021 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit: “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Marnie H. Carroll, by Warranty Deed of Joan Monger, Lance Monger, Betsy J. Ballantine, and Edwin B. Monger dated January 22, 2018 and recorded in Book 106 at Pages 92 and 93 on January 26, 2018 of the Land Records of the Town of Fair Haven, and therein described as follows:” "Bounded on the North by Prospect Street; on the East by lands formerly owned by Amos Loomis and now owned by Robert Scott and Helen Scott; on the South by lands occupied by the Delaware & Hudson Rail Road Company; on the West by lands formerly owned by Mary Moody and now supposed to be owned by Evelyn Pelkey and located at 48 Prospect Street, in the Town of Fair Haven, Vermont.” For a more particular description, reference may be had to the Town of Fair Haven Land Records. and so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Fair Haven Town Offices, a public place in such town, on the 24th day of August, 2021 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Fair Haven, Vermont this 20th day of July, 2021. /s/ Joseph Gunter_____ Joseph Gunter Collector of Town Taxes The bid amount must be paid to the Town of Fair Haven by cash, certified check, or bank check by 3:00 p.m. on the date of the tax sale.
