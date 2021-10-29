NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Tovm of Wallingford, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 tax years, and the Fire Tax District #2 taxes for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 tax years, remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Narragansett Indian Tribal Historic Preservation Office, A Tribal Government by the Warranty Deed of Michael J. Barna and Esther A. Barna, dated November 29, 2011 and recorded on December 6, 2011 in Book 95, Page 276 of the Wallingford Land Records. (E911 address: 548 Senecal Way; Parcel# 0410548). And pursuant to 32. V.S.A. §5254, so much of such property will be sold at public auction at the Town of Wallingford Office, a public place located at 75 School Street, Wallingford, Vermont on the 23rd day of November, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid Dated at Wallingford, Vermont this 25th day of October, 2021 . s/ Jill Stone-Teer Jill Stone-Teer Delinquent Tax Collector, Town of Wallingford, VT s/ Karen J. Smith Karen J. Smith Delinquent Tax Collector, Wallingford Fire District #2
