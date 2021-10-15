NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Typhoon International, DE, LP 63 Forest Street Rutland, Vermont The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified the real property taxes and the water and sewer taxes assessed by such City for the fiscal years, 2016 through 2021 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such City, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Typhoon International, DE, LP by Quit Claim Deed of Odell Barnes, LLC dated October 11, 2017 and recorded March 16, 2018 in Book 673 at Page 8 of the Rutland City Land Records and therein more particularly described: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Odell Barnes, LLC by Quit Claim Deed of Bank of America, N. A., dated October 19, 2015 and recorded March 6, 2017 in Book 661 at Page 889 of the Rutland City Land Records and therein more particularly described. and so much of said lands and premises will be sold at Public Auction at the Rutland City Hall Aldermanic Chambers, located at 52 Washington Street, a public place in such City, on the 16th day of November 2021 at 10:00 AM as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 §1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LANDS AND PREMISES BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 § 5254 (b). Dated at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 12th day of October, 2021. /s/ Mary A. Markowski___________ Mary A. Markowski, Rutland City Treasurer/Tax Collector
