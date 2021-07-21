NOTICE OF TAX SALE TOWN OF PITTSFIELD The resident and nonresident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Pittsfield, in the County of Rutland are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the years 2019-2020 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit: Description of property to be sold: Being all the same land and premises conveyed to Wendy Lothrop by Warranty Deed of David A. Ayer dated August 6, 2015 and recorded August 11, 2015 in Book 62, Page 696 of the Town of Pittsfield Land Records. (231 Cahill Road, Pittsfield, VT; Parcel # 75-0231-000) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. § 5254, so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at Pittsfield Town Office, a public place in such town, on the 18th day of August 2021 at 10:00 am, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Pittsfield, Vermont this 20th day of July 2021. Janice T. Stumpf Collector of Delinquent Taxes Pittsfield, Vermont
