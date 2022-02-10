NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees in the Town of West Rutland, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes and water/sewer assessments assessed by such Town for the fiscal years 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Michael J. Poploski by Warranty Deed of Christopher S. Poploski dated August 30, 2017 and recorded on September 18, 2017 in Book 104, Page 883 of the Town of West Rutland Land Records; and being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Michael J. Poploski and Christopher S. Poploski by Trustee’s Deed of Henry Poploski, Successor Trustee of the Trust of Stanley J. and Margaret V. Poploski u/a dated January 21, 1991, dated November 2, 2016 and recorded on November 7, 2016 in Book 103, Page 670 of the Town of West Rutland Land Records. and so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the West Rutland Town Hall, a public place in such Town, on the 8th day of March, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes and water/sewer assessments with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 SEC. 1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LAND BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 SEC. 5254(b) DATED at the Town of West Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 31st day of January, 2022. /s/ Mary Ann Goulette______ Mary Ann Goulette Collector of Delinquent Town Taxes
