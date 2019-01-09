NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Rupert, in the County of Bennington and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 tax years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Antony K. Chandler by Trustee's Deed of Amanda M. Chandler, Trustee of the Chandler Family Trust II, dated February 6, 2015 and recorded on June 15, 2015 in Book 70 at Pages 597-599 of the Rupert Land Records. (E911: 4480 VT Route 153; Parcel ID #10179.) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, such property will be sold at public auction at the Rupert Town Office, a public place located at 187 East Street in the Town of West Rupert, on the 7th day of February, 2019, at twelve o'clock (12:00 p.m.), as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Dorset, Vermont this 7th day of January, 2019. ERWIN TOBIN, Collector of Delinquent Taxes
