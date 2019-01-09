NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Rupert, in the County of Bennington and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2017-2018 tax year remains, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands conveyed to Bennett Weil and Antonia Cadete Weil by Warranty Deed of Judy H. Henning, dated April 7, 2003 and recorded on April 16, 2003 in Book 54 at Page 329 of the Rupert Land Records. Reference is made to Warranty Deed of Bennett Weil and Antonia Cadete Weil to Bennett Weil, dated October 8, 2009 and recorded on January 14, 2010 in Book 64 at Page 291 of the Rupert Land Records. (E911: VT 153/315; Parcel #10235.) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, such property will be sold at public auction at the Rupert Town Office, a public place located at 187 East Street in the Town of West Rupert, on the 7th day of February, 2019, at twelve o'clock (12:00 p.m.), as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Dorset, Vermont this 7th day of January, 2019. ERWIN TOBIN, Collector of Delinquent Taxes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.