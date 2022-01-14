NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Pawlet, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2019-2020 fiscal year remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being the same lands and premises conveyed to Israel Robert Irving Rees and LeAnn Rees by Quitclaim Deed of Doris A. Rees, dated October 25, 2019 and recorded on October 30, 2019 in Book 120 at Page 49of the Pawlet Land Records (Parcel #0088-0221; E911: 221 Rees Road) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. § 5254, such property will be sold at public auction at the Pawlet Town Office, a public place located at 122 School Street in the Town of Pawlet, on the 14th day of February, 2022, at 12:00 noon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Pawlet, Vermont this 12th day of January, 2022. KIMBERLY AYERS, Collector of Delinquent Taxes
