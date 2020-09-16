NOTICE OF TAX SALE The residents and nonresident owners, lien holders, and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Hubbardton, in the County of Rutland, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by the Town of Hubbardton for years indicated below remain either in whole or in part unpaid, on the following described lands and premises in the Town, to wit: PROPERTY 1. John Tracey Adams II. Tax Years 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 20/135-030. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to John Tracey Adams II by Tax Collector’s Deed of Maegera Vittum Fitch, dated December 19, 1994 and recorded at Book 33, Page 419 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being Unit and Lot 30, being the building and land directly underlying according to a Declaration of Covenants of Wanee Villas and Resort, dated January 23, 1978 and recorded at Book 23, Page 252 of the Hubbardton Land Records. PROPERTY 2. John T. Adams. Tax Years 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2020. Parcel No. 20/135.031. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to John T. Adams by Tax Collector’s Deed of Maegera Vittum Fitch, dated April 15, 1998 and recorded at Book 35, Page 135 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being Unit and Lot 31, being the building and land directly underlying that building and a 2.45% undivided interest in the Common Properties, according to a Declaration of Covenants of Wanee Villas and Resort, dated January 23, 1978 and recorded at Book 23, Page 252 of the Hubbardton Land Records. PROPERTY 3. Sallie K. Adams. Tax Years 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 02/001.01. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Sallie K. Adams by Warranty Deed of Vermont Wanee Camp, Inc., dated April 30, 1984 and recorded at Book 26, Pages 37-38 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being a parcel of land located off Camp Road in Hubbardton, and consisting of 1.40 acres, more or less. PROPERTY 4. Sallie K. Adams. Tax Years 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 02/135.029. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Sallie K. Adams by Warranty Deed of Vermont Wanee Camp, Inc., dated 1978 and recorded at Book 24, Pages 58-60 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being Unit and Lot 29, being the building and land directly underlying that building and a 2.45% undivided interest in the Common Properties, according to a Declaration of Covenants of Wanee Villas and Resort, dated January 23, 1978 and recorded at Book 23, Page 252 of the Hubbardton Land Records. PROPERTY 5. Sallie K. Adams. Tax Years 2016-2017, 2017-2108, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 20/136. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Sallie K. Adams by Warranty Deed of Vermont Wanee Camp, Inc., dated 1978 and recorded at Book 24, Pages 56-58 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being a parcel of land located off Camp Road in Hubbardton and consisting of 10.62 acres more or less. PROPERTY 6. Chris A. Beebe. Tax Years 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 20/135.032. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Chris A. Beebe by Warranty Deed of Vermont Wanee Camp, Inc., dated June 30, 1988 and recorded at Book 29, Pages 306-307 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being Unit and Lot 32, being the building and land directly underlying that building and a 2.45% undivided interest in the Common Properties, according to a Declaration of Covenants of Wanee Villas and Resort, dated January 23, 1978 and recorded at Book 23, Page 252 of the Hubbardton Land Records. PROPERTY 7. Cary L. Fairbanks. Tax Years 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 20-191. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Cary L. Fairbanks by a Final Decree of Distribution of the Rutland Superior Court, Probate Division, dated November 20, 2014 and recorded at Book 46, Page 506 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being a parcel of land and mobile home located at 3323 Hortonia Road in Hubbardton and consisting of 0.93 acres, more or less. PROPERTY 8. Chadlynne Hannigan. Tax Years 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 30/044. Being that mobile home described in the Vermont Mobile Home Uniform Bill of Sale dated September 4, 2008 and recorded at Book 43, Page 180 of the Hubbardton land records. Being an unlanded mobile home located at 44 Lake Hortonia Country Store Road, at the Hortonia Country Store Aungst Trailer Park. PROPERTY 9. Alan Densil Hier and Shelly W. Hier. Tax Years 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 08-015.100. Being that portion of the lands and premises located in the Town of Hubbardton, conveyed to Alan Densil Hier and Shelly W. Hier by Quitclaim Deed of Eugene Howard Hier, Rachael [sic-a/k/a Rachel] Susan Hier, Mary Iona Hier, Alan Densil Hier, and Shelly W. Hier, dated July 27, 2017 and recorded at Book 49, Pages 219-222 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being a parcel of land and dwelling located at 1223 Hinkley Road in Hubbardton and consisting of 49.0 acres, more or less. PROPERTY 10. Eugene G. Miller and Ingbritt L.E Miller. Tax Years 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 04-039. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Eugene G. Miller and Ingbritt L.E. Miller by Warranty Deed of Harry C. St. John, Bradley St. John, and Margaret St. John, dated October 9, 1957 and recorded at Book 16, Pages 498-499 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being a parcel of land located off Black Pond in Hubbardton and consisting of 1.10 acres, more or less. PROPERTY 11. Allen R. Ryan. Tax Years 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 21/088. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Allen R. Ryan by Warranty Deed of Raymond S. Amell and Kathleen Amell, dated August 23, 2002 and recorded at Book 38, Pages 177-178 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being a parcel of land and dwelling at 4041 Route 30 in Hubbardton and consisting of 0.06 acres, more or less. PROPERTY 12. Andrew C. Triolo. Tax Years 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 02/051. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Andrew C. Triolo by Warranty Deed of Henske and Rinder, Inc., dated January 5, 1983 and recorded at Book 27, Pages 294-296 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being a parcel of land located off Old Ti Road, a private road in Hubbardton, and consisting of 10.1 acres, more or less. PROPERTY 13. Vermont Wanee Camp, Inc. Tax Years 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 02/001-02. Being a portion of the same lands and premises conveyed to Vermont Wanee Camp, Inc. by deed of Samuel J. Duboff dated December 27, 1963 and recorded in Book 18, Page 173 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being a parcel of land located off Camp Road in Hubbardton and consisting of 56.0 acres, more or less. PROPERTY 14. Vermont Wanee Camp Inc. Tax Years 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel No. 20/135-278. Being a portion of the same lands and premises conveyed to Vermont Wanee Camp, Inc. by deed of Samuel J. Duboff dated December 27, 1963 and recorded in Book 18, Page 173 of the Hubbardton Land Records. Being a mobile home, and other improvements and Units and Lots 1 and 16, being the buildings and land directly underlying, according to a Declaration of Covenants of Wanee Villas and Resort, dated January 23, 1978 and recorded at Book 23, Page 252 of the Hubbardton Land Records. So much of said lands and premises will be sold at public auction at the Hubbardton Town Office, 1831 Monument Hill Road, Hubbardton, Vermont, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., as shall be required to discharge taxes with costs and fees unless previously paid. Information regarding these properties and the amount of taxes, costs, and fees due may be obtained from Jeannie Sampson, Collector of Delinquent Taxes, Hubbardton Town Office, 1831 Monument Hill Road, Hubbardton, Vermont. (802) 558-7879. Pursuant to 32 V.S.A. §5254(b), an owner of property being sold for taxes may request in writing, not less than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the tax sale, that only a portion of the property be sold. Such request must clearly identify the portion of the property to be sold and must be accompanied by a certification from the District Environmental Commission and the Town of Hubbardton zoning administrative officer that the portion identified may be subdivided and meets the minimum lot size requirements. In the event that the portion so identified by the taxpayer cannot be sold for the amount of the unpaid tax and costs, then the entire property will be sold to pay such unpaid tax and costs. Taxpayers are further advised of their right to have a hearing before the Town of Hubbardton Board for the Abatement of Taxes in accordance with the provisions of 24 V.S.A. §1535. Taxpayers wishing to have such a hearing must contact Town Clerk Dawn Custer to request such a hearing. Dated at Hubbardton, Vermont this 3rd day of August 2020. /s/_____________________________ Jeanne Sampson Collector of Delinquent Taxes Town of Hubbardton, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.