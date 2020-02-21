NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Janet Goshea and Brian Goshea 159 North Main Street Fair Haven, VT 05743 The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Fair Haven, in the County of Rutland, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the year 2019 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit: Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Janet I. Goshea and Brian Goshea by Quit Claim Deed of Janet I. Goshea dated May 21, 1997 and recorded May 28th, 1997 in book 66 at page 67 of the Town of Fair Haven Land Records. For a more particular description, reference may be had to the Town of Fair Haven Land Records. and so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Fair Haven Town Offices, a public place in such town, on the 19th day of March, 2020 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Fair Haven, Vermont this 15th day of February, 2020. /s/ Joseph Gunter______ Joseph Gunter Collector of Town Taxes The bid amount must be paid to the Town of Fair Haven by cash, certified check, or bank check by 3:00 p.m. on the date of the tax sale.
