NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees in the Town of West Rutland in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes and water/sewer assessments assessed by such Town for the fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Frances Martindale by Quit Claim Deed of the Town of West Rutland dated June 12, 2018 and recorded on the 15th day of June, 2018 and recorded in Book 105, Pages 806-807 of the Town of West Rutland Land Records; and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Tax Collector’s Deed, dated January 10, 2018 and recorded in Book 105, Pages 240-241 of the Town of West Rutland Land Records. and so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the West Rutland Town Hall, a public place in such Town, on the 8th day of March, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes and water/sewer assessments with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 SEC. 1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LAND BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 SEC. 5254(b) DATED at the Town of West Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 31st day of January, 2022. _/s/ Mary Ann Goulette____ Mary Ann Goulette Collector of Delinquent Town Taxes
