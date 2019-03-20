NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Mount Tabor, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2018-2019 Town of Mount Tabor municipal tax year, and the Danby/Mount Tabor Fire District #1 taxes for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Carey Halkiotis by Quit Claim Deed of Marymart, LLC, dated June 5, 2018 and recorded on June 19, 2018 in Book 27 at Page 280 of the Mount Tabor Land Records. Reference is made to Warranty Deed of Three-Three-Three, LLC to Marymart, LLC, dated June 20, 2008 and recorded on June 24, 2008 in Book 24 at Page 214 of the Mount Tabor Land Records. (E-911 address: 1333 Route 7 North; Parcel #12-01333) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, so much of such property will be sold at public auction at the Mount Tabor Town Office, a public place located at 522 Brooklyn Road, the Town of Mount Tabor, on the 17th day of April, 2019, at 10:00 o'clock in the morning, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Mount Tabor, Vermont this 19th day of March, 2019. Bill Basso, Collector of Delinquent Taxes for the Town of Mount Tabor Bradley Bender, Collector of Delinquent Taxes for Danby Mount Tabor Fire District #1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.