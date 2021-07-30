NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Frederick Smith 755 Bigelow Road Fair Haven, VT 05743 The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Fair Haven, in the County of Rutland, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the year 2019 - 2020 and 2020 - 2021 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Frederick J. Smith, by Warranty Deed of Lawrence F. Wayne and Suzanne Wayne husband and wife dated June 10, 2005 and recorded in Book 84 at Pages 189 and 190 on June 13, 2005 in the Land Records of the Town of Fair Haven, and therein described as follows: "Beginning at a four-corners of old wire fence at the southwesterly corner of lands conveyed to the Grantor herein by said Stannards and at a northwesterly corner of other lands of Lawrence F. Wayne, the Grantor herein, at a northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Schmidt and at a southeasterly corner of lands of Heman Stannard; thence running along or near old wire fence on an easterly line of lands of said Heman Stannard North about 18 degrees East about 1650 feet to a fence corner at the northwesterly corner of lands conveyed to the Grantor herein by said George J. Stannard, Jr. and said Hazel P. Stannard and at an in-corner of lands of said Heman Stannard; thence running along or near old wire fence on a southerly line of lands of said Heman Stannard South about 79 degrees East about 270 feet to the middle of a log road running generally northerly and southerly through the lands herein conveyed; thence continuing the same course and running along or near old wire fence on a southerly line of lands of said Heman Stannard South about 79 degrees East about 190 feet to an iron pin set for a corner in a southerly line of lands of said Heman Stannard and at a northwesterly corner of lands being retained by the Grantor herein; thence running along a westerly line of lands being retained by the Grantor herein South about 18 and one-quarter degrees West about 1,720 feet to a point in the center of a brook and at a southwesterly corner of lands being retained by the Grantor herein the northerly line of other lands of the Grantor herein; thence running along or near old wire fence in a northerly line of other land of the Grantor herein North 74 degrees 30 minutes West 294.2 feet to a point in the middle of a logging road; thence running along a northerly line of other lands of the Grantor herein North 62 degrees West 159.5 feet to the point and place of beginning, and containing about 17 2/3 acres of land." For a more particular description, reference may be had to the Town of Fair Haven Land Records. and so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Fair Haven Town Offices, a public place in such town, on the 24th day of August, 2021 at 9:00 o'clock a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Fair Haven, Vermont this 21st day of July, 2021. /s/ Joseph Gunter_____ Joseph Gunter Collector of Town Taxes The bid amount must be paid to the Town of Fair Haven by cash, certified check, or bank check by 3:00 p.m. on the date of the tax sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.