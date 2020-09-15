NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the town of Shrewsbury and county of Rutland are hereby notified that the tax assessed by said town for the years 2018 and 2019 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William D. and Vivian O. Plouffe Irrevocable Trust Agreement dated October 10, 2010 by deed of William D. Plouffe and Vivian O. Plouffe dated October 10, 2010 and recorded in book 61 at page 11 of the town of Shrewsbury land records and being the life estate conveyed to Vivian O. Plouffe by deed of Danielle D. Plouffe and Jeannine M. Hughes, Trustees, dated November 1, 2014 and recorded in book 65 at page 594 of the town of Shrewsbury land records. Reference is hereby had to that deed for a further and more particular description. And as much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the Shrewsbury Meeting House (in Center Shrewsbury on Lottery Road) a public place in such town, on the 19 day of October, 2020 at 12:00 noon, as shall be required to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. DATED at the town of Shrewsbury, Vermont, this 27th day of August, 2020. /s/ Edmund Hemmer___ Collector of Town Taxes SCHEDULE A Danielle D. Plouffe and Jeannine M. Hughes, Trustees of the William D. and Vivian O. Plouffe Irrevocable Trust Agreement Dated October 10, 2010 Vivian O. Plouffe, Life Tenant 1. Portion of tax bill committed - $4,734.94 for 2018 and $4,599.88 for 2019. 2. Description of property - Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the William D. and Vivian O. Plouffe Irrevocable Trust Agreement dated October 10, 2010 by deed of William D. Plouffe and Vivian O. Plouffe dated October 10, 2010 and recorded in book 61 at page 11 of the town of Shrewsbury land records and being the life estate conveyed to Vivian O. Plouffe by deed of Danielle D. Plouffe and Jeannine M. Hughes, Trustees, dated November 1, 2014 and recorded in book 65 at page 594 of the town of Shrewsbury land records. Reference is hereby had to that deed for a further and more particular description. 3. Statement of tax collector - By virtue of the original tax warrant and tax bill committed to me tor collection, I have levied upon the above described land. Dated: August 27,2020. /s/ Edmund Hemmer-_________ Edmund Hemmer - Tax Collector
