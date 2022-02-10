NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees in the Town of West Rutland in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes and water/sewer assessments assessed by such Town for the fiscal years 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020, and 2020-2021 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Rebecca L. Reed by Quit Claim Deed of Jack P. Reed (now deceased) dated October 15, 2015 and recorded on October 15, 2015 in Book 102, Pages 158-162 of the Town of West Rutland Land Records, and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jack P. Reed and Lucille Reed, husband and wife, (both now deceased) by Warranty Deed of Francis Adams dated May 7, 2012 and recorded in Book 95, Pages 919-920 of the Town of West Rutland Land Records. Also conveyed is a 2006 Redman Stonecrest Mobile Home, Model #A195, Serial Number 122-44548A/B 40’ x 28’ located at 723 Clarendon Avenue, West Rutland, Vermont, and so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the West Rutland Town Hall, a public place in such Town, on the 8th day of March, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes and water/sewer assessments with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 SEC. 1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LAND BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 SEC. 5254(b) DATED at the Town of West Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 31st day of January, 2022. /s/ Mary Ann Goulette___ Mary Ann Goulette Collector of Delinquent Town Taxes
