NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Pawlet, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2020-2021 fiscal year remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being the same lands and premises conveyed to Gould’s Mountain View Farm, Inc. by Warranty Deed of Shirley H. Gould, dated November 10, 1983 and recorded on November 14, 1983 in Book 40 at Page 131 of the Pawlet Land Records. (Parcel #0133-1382; E911: 1382 Route 133) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. § 5254, such property will be sold at public auction at the Pawlet Town Office, a public place located at 122 School Street in the Town of Pawlet, on the 14th day of February, 2022, at 12:00 noon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Pawlet, Vermont this 12th day of January, 2022. KIMBERLY AYERS, Collector of Delinquent Taxes
