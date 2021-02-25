NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees in the Town of Rutland, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the fiscal years 2010-2011, 2011-2012, 2012-2013, 2013-2014, 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 and remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to DSB Real Estate Partners, LLC by Warranty Deed of Edward M. Gartner dated May 23, 2006 and June 23, 2006 and recorded on June 23, 2006 in Book 143, Page 297 of the Town of Rutland Land Records. and so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the Rutland Town Hall, a public place in such Town, on the 23rd day of March, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 SEC. 1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LAND BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 SEC. 5254(b). DATED at the Town of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 12th day of February, 2021. /s/ James W. Scholtz James W. Scholtz Delinquent Tax Collector
