NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Rupert, in the County of Bennington and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2017-2018 tax years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Anthony B. Andrea and Barbara C. Andrea by Administrator's Deed of Christopher P. McGuigan and Patricia C. Merz, Co-Administrators of the Estate of Annelise McGuigan, dated August 18, 2010 and recorded on August 19, 2010 in Book 65 at Pages 35-38 of the Rupert Land Records. (VT 30/Sykes Holow Road; Parcel #10349) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, such property will be sold at public auction at the Rupert Town Office, a public place located at 187 East Street in the Town of West Rupert, on the 7th day of February, 2019, at twelve o'clock (12:00 p.m.), as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Dorset, Vermont this 7th day of January, 2019. ERWIN TOBIN, Collector of Delinquent Taxes
