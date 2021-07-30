NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Stacy Gokey 130 North Main Street Fair Haven, VT 05743 The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Fair Haven, in the County of Rutland, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the year 2020 - 2021 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Stacy L. Mack by Warranty Deed of Kenneth G. Moulton, dated November 30, 2004 and recorded in Book 83 on Page 129 on December 1st 2004 in the Land Records of the Town of Fair Haven, and therein described as follows:" "Being all and the same premises conveyed to Kenneth G. Moulton and Gloria D. Moulton (now deceased), husband and wife, by deed of Ellen McDonald by deed dated December 7, 1984 and recorded in the land records of the Town of Fair Haven in book 47 at page 326. The premises are more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same premises conveyed to Ellen McDonald by Decree of Distribution of the Fair Haven District Probate Court of the Estate of Edith Temple Jones dated the 17th day of July, 1984 and recorded in book 47 at pages 236-7 of the Fair Haven Land Records and more particularly described as house, garage and lot at 130 North Main Street, Fair Haven, Vermont. Said premises having been conveyed to Edith Temple Jones by Decree of Distribution of the Fair Haven District Probate Court of the Estate of R Temple Jones, late of Fair Haven, dated April 7, 1942 and recorded in book 23 page 595 of the Fair Haven Land Records. The property is described in a deed from Benjamin Williams, Jr. to Richard Temple Jones and Verdie S. Jones by deed dated February 23, 1912 and recorded in the land records of the Town of Fair Haven in book 18 at page 428 as follows: The premises known as the Benjamin Williams home place, situated on the west side of North Main Street in the Village of Fair Haven and bounded on the north by lands of W.F. Parker; on the west of lands of A J. Gibbs, N. S. Wood and Catherine Pritchard; on the south by lands of the Estate of John W. Williams and on the east by North Main Street. It being the same property conveyed to said Benjamin Williams, Jr. by Benjamin and Jane H. Williams by warranty deed dated May 7, 1898 and recorded in book 11 at page 555 of the Land Records of Fair Haven. The property herein conveyed is not occupied as a homestead by the grantor." For a more particular description, reference may be had to the Town of Fair Haven Land Records. and so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Fair Haven Town Offices, a public place in such town, on the 24th day of August, 2021 at 9:00 o'clock a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Fair Haven, Vermont this 28th day of July, 2021. /s/ Joseph Gunter____ Joseph Gunter Collector of Town Taxes The bid amount must be paid to the Town of Fair Haven by cash, certified check, or bank check by 3:00 p.m. on the date of the tax sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.