NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Donna M. Gordon 8 Perry Lane Rutland, Vermont The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified the real property taxes and the water and sewer taxes assessed by such City for the fiscal years, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such City, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Donna M. Gordon by Quit Claim Deed of Louis G. Henne dated June 14, 2016 and recorded June 27, 2016 in Book 654 at Pages 451-452 of the Rutland City Land Records. and so much of said lands and premises will be sold at Public Auction at the Rutland Recreation Community Center (formerly CSJ Athletic Center) located at 71 Clement Road, a public place in such City, on the 19th day of August 2020 at 10:00 AM as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 §1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LANDS AND PREMISES BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 § 5254 (b). Dated at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 16th day of July, 2020. /s/ _____________________________________________ Mary A. Markowski, Rutland City Treasurer/Tax Collector
