Notice of Tax Sale The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Danby, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town and the Danby School District for the 2020 - 2021 and 2022- 2023 tax years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Donald Phillips and Rosetta Phillips (who died October 16, 2022) by Quitclaim Deed of Rosetta Phillips dated September 13, 2005 and recorded September 20, 2005 in Book 76 at Page 314 of the Danby Land Records. [E-911 address: 68 Bruce Lane] And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. § 5254, so much of such property will be sold at public auction at the Danby Town Office, a public place located at 130 Brook Road in the Town of Danby, on the 20th day of July, 2023, at 10:00 o'clock in the morning, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Danby, Vermont this 19th day of June, 2023. DOUGLAS WHITE, Collector of Delinquent Taxes