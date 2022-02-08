NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Danby, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town and the Danby School District for the 2010-2011 through 2021-2022 tax years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Peter Bolster, Byron Bolster and Emmylou Bolster Stone by virtue of the Decree of Distribution of the Rutland Unit of the Probate Division of the Vermont Superior Court in re: the Estate of Arlene Rogers, dated August 24, 2009, a certified copy of which was recorded on March 30, 2010 in Book 89 at Page 18 of the Danby Land Records. [E-911 address: 1032 Scottsville Road; Parcel #602] And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. § 5254, so much of such property will be sold at public auction at the Danby Town Office, a public place located at 130 Brook Road in the Town of Danby, on the 7th day of March, 2022, at 10:00 o'clock in the morning, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Danby, Vermont this 3rd day of February, 2022. DOUGLAS WHITE, Collector of Delinquent Taxes
