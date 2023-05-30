NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Pawlet, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, 2021-2022, and 2022-2023 fiscal years, and the sewage usage fees assessed by such Town for the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, and 2021-2022 fiscal years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being the same lands and premises conveyed to Nicole Lurvey and Matthew McCollum by Limited Warranty Deed of the Town of Pawlet dated March 23, 2018 and recorded on April 3, 2018 in Book 116 at Page 369 of the Pawlet Land Records. (Parcel #0153-3082, E-911: 3082 Route 153 - Church St) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. § 5254, such property will be sold at public auction at the Pawlet Town Office, a public place located at 122 School Street in the Town of Pawlet, on the 28th Day of June, 2023, at 12:00 noon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Pawlet, Vermont this 24th day of May, 2023. KIMBERLY AYERS, Collector of Delinquent Taxes
