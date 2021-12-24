NOTICE OF TAX SALE Mobile Home Unit of Daniel M. and Cassandra Chandler Allen 8 Lockburn Avenue Fair Haven, VT 05743 The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of the mobile home unit in the Town of Fair Haven, in the County of Rutland, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the years 2017-2021 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described mobile home unit in such town, to wit: A 1971 Artcraft mobile home conveyed to the said Daniel and Cassandrea Allen from Jeffrey Martelle II by Uniform Bill of Sale dated November 9, 2015 located on land owned by Daine and Leonel Lessard at 8 Lockburn Avenue in Fair Haven Vermont and recorded in the Records of the Town of Fair Haven, Vermont. For a more particular description, reference may be had to the Town of Fair Haven Land Records. and so much of such mobile home unit will be sold at public auction at the Fair Haven Town Offices, a public place in such town, on the 24th day of January, 2022 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Fair Haven, Vermont this 10th day of December 2021. /s/ Joseph Gunter____ Joseph Gunter Collector of Town Taxes The bid amount must be paid to the Town of Fair Haven by cash, certified check, or bank check by 3:00 p.m. on the date of the tax sale.
