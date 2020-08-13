NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Rupert, in the County of Bennington and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 tax years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Alexander and Tracy Gioffi by Collectors Deed of the Town of Tinmouth, dated November 24, 1986 and recorded on December 15, 1986 in Book 23 at Page 379-381 of the Tinmouth Land Records. Reference is made to the Quit Claim Deed of Alexander Gioffi to Tracy Gioffi-Baker f/k/a Tracy Gioffi, dated April 20, 2015 and recorded on April 20, 2015 in Book 43 at Pages 409-411 of the Tinmouth Land Records. (E911: 11 Morgan Road; Parcel #01330011.00 And pursuant to 32 V.S.A.Section5254, such property will be sold at public auction at the Tinmouth Town Office, a public place located at 9 Mountain View Road (TH2) in the Town of Tinmouth, on the 10thday of September, 2020, at 10:00am, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Tinmouth, Vermont this 10thday of November, 2020. Catherine Yoder, Tinmouth Delinquent Tax Collector.
