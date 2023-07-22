NOTICE OF TAX SALE MOUNT HOLLY, VERMONT LANDS OF DANIEL ANTHONY SUSCO 2380 VT RTE 103 N The resident and nonresident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Mount Holly, in the County of Rutland, and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town and the Two Rivers Supervisory Union for the tax year(s) 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2022-23, remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such town, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Daniel Anthony Susco by Decree of Distribution in the Estate of Anthony Leo Susco dated August 23, 2011 and recorded August 23, 2012 in Book 82, Page 194 of the Mount Holly Land Records. So much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Offices of the Town of Mount Holly, a public place in such town, on August 24, 2023 at 10:00 o'clock in the forenoon, to discharge such taxes and fees, with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Mount Holly, Vermont, July 11, 2023. /s/ Peter Perrino, Delinquent Tax Collector for the Town of Mount Holly, Vermont and The Two Rivers Supervisory Union