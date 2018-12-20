NOTICE OF TAX SALE The residents and nonresident owners, lien holders, and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Benson, in the County of Rutland, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by the Town of Benson for years indicated below remain either in whole or in part unpaid, on the following described lands and premises in the Town, to wit: PROPERTY 1: Mitchell Bowen. Delinquent Taxes for Tax Years 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2011-2012, 2012-2013, 2013-2014, 2104-2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018. Parcel No. 000010-70.4. Being an unlanded 14’ x 70’ 1978 Broadmore mobile home bearing serial number PA-F1-1-A-819-2 located at 178 School Street, Benson, Vermont conveyed to Mitchell Bowen by Vermont Mobile Home Uniform Bill of Sale of William E. Manley and Betty A. Manley, dated August 2, 2000 and recorded at the Mobile Home File of the Town of Benson Land Records. PROPERTY 2: Barry J. Denton. Delinquent Taxes for Tax Years 2016-2017, 2017-2018. Parcel No. 000010-4. Being a parcel of land said to contain 33.04 acres more or less, together with a dwelling and improvements thereon, having a property address of 1224 Glenn Road, Benson, Vermont. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Barry J. Denton by Warranty Deed of James N. Michel, dated August 25, 2001, and recorded in Book 47, Pages 37-39 of the Benson Land Records. PROPERTY 3: Leonard N. Lussier and Cynthia B. Lussier. Delinquent Taxes for Tax Years 2013-2014, 2014-2015, 2015-2016. Parcel No. 000010-22. Being a parcel of land said to contain 2.5 acres more or less, together with a dwelling and improvements thereon, having a property address of 3279 Stage Road, Benson, Vermont. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Leonard N. Lussier and Cynthia B. Lussier by Warranty Deed of Leonard W. Lussier and Elizabeth B. Lussier, dated September 16, 1985 and recorded in Book 30, Pages 452-454 of the Benson Land Records. PROPERTY 4: Earl Ritchie and Tammy Ritchie. Delinquent Taxes for Tax Years 2016-2017, 2017-2018. Parcel No. 000005-16.3 Being a parcel of land said to contain 10.26 acres more or less, with a mobile home thereon, having a property address of 57 Frazier Hill Road, Benson, Vermont. Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Earl Ritchie and Tammy Ritchie by Warranty Deed of Larry N. Churchill dated December 28, 2006 and recorded in Book 59, Pages 57-60 of the Benson Land Records. PROPERTY 5: Melissa Wilbur. Delinquent Taxes for Tax Years 2013-2014, 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018. Parcel No. 000005-38.701. Being an unlanded 12’ x 65’ 1976 Dawson mobile home located at 5575 Stage Road, Benson, Vermont, conveyed to Melissa Wilbur by Vermont Mobile Home Uniform Bill of Sale of Larry Vladyka and Shirley Vladyka, dated February 17, 2010 and recorded at the Mobile Home File of the Town of Benson Land Records. So much of said lands and premises will be sold at public auction at the Benson Town Office, 2760 Stage Road, Benson, Vermont on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., as shall be required to discharge taxes, with costs and fees unless previously paid. Information regarding these properties and the current amount of taxes, interest, penalties, sale costs, and legal fees due may be obtained from Daryl Burlett Collector of Delinquent Taxes, 229 Temple Road, Benson Vermont, (802) 537-2708. Pursuant to 32 V.SA. §5254(b), an owner of property being sold for taxes may request in writing, not less than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the tax sale, that only a portion of the property be sold. Such request must clearly identify the portion of the property to be sold and must be accompanied by a certification from the district environmental commission and the Town of Benson zoning administrative officer that the portion identified may be subdivided and meets the minimum lot size requirements. In the event that the portion so identified by the taxpayer cannot be sold for the amount of the unpaid tax and costs, then the entire property will be sold to pay such unpaid tax and costs. Taxpayers are further advised of their right to have a hearing before the Town of Benson for the Abatement of Taxes in accordance with the provisions of 24 V.S.A. §1535. Taxpayers wishing to have such a hearing must contact Daphne Bartholomew, Benson Town Clerk to request such a hearing. Dated at Benson, Vermont this 2nd day of November, 2018. /s/ DARYL BURLETT Collector of Delinquent Taxes Town of Benson, Vermont
