NOTICE OF TERMS OF PROPOSED CONVEYANCE The Clarendon Select Board desires to convey municipal real estate as described below: 0 Walker Mountain Road SA#3, sometimes referred to as 5700 Walker Mountain Road (Parcel ID number M82300) The select board hereby gives notice that it proposes to convey said real property upon the terms set forth in a Purchase and Sale Contract between the Town of Clarendon and Casella Group LLC. A copy of said Purchase and Sale Contract will be available during normal office hours at the Town Offices at 279 Middle Road in Clarendon, Vermont or by written or telephone request provided to the town treasurer: Kelly Jakubowski Delinquent Tax Collector Town of Clarendon P. O. Box 30 Clarendon, VT 05759 (802) 775-1536 If a petition signed by five percent (5%) of the legal voters of the Town of Clarendon objecting to the proposed conveyance is presented to the Clarendon Town Clerk within thirty (30) days of the date of posting and publication of this notice, the select board shall cause the question of whether the Town of Clarendon shall convey the real estate to be considered at a special or annual meeting called for that purpose.
