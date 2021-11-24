NOTICE OF THE 176th ANNUAL MEETING OF THE RUTLAND COUNTY AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY, INC. The members of the Rutland County Agricultural Society, Inc. are hereby warned to meet for the annual membership meeting on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00pm to be held at Rutland Area Christian School, located at 112 Lincoln Ave in Rutland, VT 05701 to transact any and all business proper to come before such meeting.
