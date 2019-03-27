Town of Proctor Notice of Vacancy In accordance with 24 V.S.A. 961(a), the Selectboard of the Town of Proctor hereby gives notice of a vacancy in the office of Selectboard. Persons wishing to be considered to fill the vacancy should submit a letter of interest to the Selectboard, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 on or before 4:00 P.M. April 5, 2019. The Selectboard will consider candidates at its April 8, 2019 regular meeting. Dated this 26th day of March, 2019 Bruce Baccei, Chair Proctor Selectboard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.