Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.