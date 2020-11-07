STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Orange Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No.20-PR-00714 IN RE THE ESTATE OF RUTH KENNEDY NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of Ruth Kennedy, late of Brookfield, VT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 4 November 2020 Signed: /s/ William Kennedy Executor/Administrator Address: 552 Victory Rd Apt 352 Quincy, MA. 02171 617-823-3491 b.k.2020poly@gmail.com Name of Publication: Barre- Montpelier Times Argus Publication Date: November 7, 2020 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Oranger Unit, Probate Division 5 Court ST. Chelsea, VT 05038
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.