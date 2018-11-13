Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Snow may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Colder. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.