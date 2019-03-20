STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Rutland Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 138-3-19 Rdpr IN RE THE ESTATE OF EVA BELLE STEDMAN NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: EVE BELLE STEDMAN, late of CASTLETON, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 3-18-19 Signed: /s/ Linda Chanlatte Executor/Administrator Address c/o Sabina Smiechowski, Esq PO Box 133 Poultney, VT 05764 802-287-9110 speer@debonislaw.com Name of Publication: Rutland Herald First Publication Date:March 20, 2019 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Probate Division 83 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.