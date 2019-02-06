STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Windsor Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 582-11-18 Wrpr IN RE THE ESTATE OF LORRAINE SULHAM NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the creditors of: LORRAINE SULHAM, late of STOCKBRDIGE, VT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 2/4/2019 Signed: /s/ Debra L. Sulham Executor/Administrator Address: c/o Tepper Dardeck Levins & Fitzsimmons, LLP attn: James Levins 73 Center ST. Rutland, VT 05701 802-775-4361 jlevins@tdlfvt.com Name of Publication: Rutland Herald First Publication Date: February 6, 2019 Second Publication Date: February 13, 2019 Address of Probate Court: Windsor Probate Division 12 The Green Woodstock, VT 05091
