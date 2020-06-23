STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Rutland Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 356-6-20 Rdpr IN RE THE ESTATE OF THOMAS M. SULLIVAN NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: Thomas M. Sullivan, late of Pittsford,VT I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 6/17/20 Signed: /s/ Paul L. Sedor Administrator Address: c/o John E. McCamley, Esq. 24 Wales ST. STE 6 Rutland, VT 05701 802-775-0064 jemccamley@gmail.com Name of Publication: Rutland Herald First Publication Date: June 23, 2020 Second Publication Date : June 30,2020 Address of Probate Court: Superior Court of Vermont Rutland Probate Division 83 Center STreet Rutland, VT 05701
