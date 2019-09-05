STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Rutland Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 576-8-19 Rdpr IN RE THE ESTATE OF FRED L. ISRAEL NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of Fred L. Israel, late of Danby, VT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: September 4, 2019 Signed: /s/ Raymond F. Waters Administrator Address: c/o Matthew D. Getty, Esq. McCann Morgan & Getty PLLC P.O. Box 190 Rutland, Vermont 05702 (802) 855-8060 mgetty@mmgvtlaw.com Name of Publication: Rutland Herald Publication Date : September 5, 2019 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Unit, Probate Division 83 Center ST. Rutland, VT 05701
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.