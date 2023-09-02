STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Rutland Unit PROBATE DIVISION Case No. 23-PR-04625 In re THE ESTATE of: ADAM OXFORD GEE NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: ADAM OXFORD GEE, late of, NORTH CHITTENDEN, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 08/30/23 Signed: /s/ Bradford Gee Executor/Administrator Address: c/o Meub Associates, PLC 65 Grove Street Rutland, VT 05701 802-747-0610 Name of Publication: Rutland Herald Publication Date: September 2nd, 2023 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division, Rutland Unit 87 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701