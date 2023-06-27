STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Rutland Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 23-PR-03020 In re THE ESTATE of: BERNICE WELLIN NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: BERNICE WELLIN, late of, MT HOLLY, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 06/21/2023 Signed: /s/ Paul Wellin Executor/Administrator Address: c/o Christopher Corsones, Esq. 1 Nickwackett Street Rutland, VT 05701 802-775-0125 chrisc@corsones.com Name of Publication: Rutland Herald Publication Date: June 27th, 2023 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Rutland Unit 83 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701