STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Rutland Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 23-PR-04280 In re THE ESTATE of: FRANCES S. BUSHEE NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: FRANCES S. BUSHEE, late of, DANBY, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 08/04/2023 Signed: /s/ Wendy Sheridan Executor/Administrator Address: C/O William C Deveneau ESQ PLC 160 Benmont Avenue Suite C3-80A Bennington VT 05201 802-442-9800 Name of Publication: Rutland Herald Publication Date: August 8th, 2023 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division 83 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701