STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Rutland Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 22-PR-4413 In re THE ESTATE of: JOHN GOULD, JR. NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: JOHN GOULD, JR., late of, BENSON, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 7/20/23 Signed: /s/ Carl Gould Executor/Administrator Address: 270 Gould Drive Rutland VT 05701 Name of Publication: Rutland Herald Publication Date: July 25th, 2023 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division 83 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701