STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Bennington Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 23-PR-03038 In re THE ESTATE of: JOSEPH G. MENGELE NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: JOSEPH G MENGELE, late of, BRANDON, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 08/05/20 Signed: /s/ Michael Brown Executor/Administrator Address: 262 Mulcahy Dr Apt #14 Brandon, VT 05733 802-989-1483 Name of Publication: Rutland Herald Publication Date: August 1st, 2023 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Unit Probate Division 207 South St Bennington VT 05201